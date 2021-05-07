Global shares mostly rise on US rally; eyes on jobs data

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher on optimism about the rally on Wall Street and an economic rebound in the U.S., as investors await the release of U.S. jobs data. Shares fell Friday in Paris but rose in Frankfurt and London. Benchmarks advanced in Japan, Australia and South Korea but declined in China. U.S. employment data due later in the day will offer insight into the economic recovery. Worries continue about the recent surges of illnesses in places like India. Export-dependent Japan is getting set to extend the state of emergency to curb the spread of infections.