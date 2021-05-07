Bars and restaurants can now stay open past midnight; Rochester downtown goers react

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Friday, bars, and restaurants statewide were allowed to stay open past midnight.

"It's like promising. It's nice to know that the restrictions are being lifted," said Kayla Masterman, a downtown goer.

Restaurants and bars had spent months in a curfew that prohibited the businesses from staying open past 11 p.m.

Many people were waiting for the loosened restriction.

"I think it's great. I think that's it's a positive as far as the sign of how things with COVID are going," said Reggis Camarse, a downtown goer.

"It will be nice to see more people downtown for sure. I know it's been pretty rough for business downtown," said Kyle Trogstad-Isaacson.

However, caution about the loosened restrictions also remained.

"It's a good thing, but I would say if it goes in a negative way then, it should close again. You, know," said Isaac Huiras.

"I think for the summer for sure, but I'm sure that we're going to have to renegotiate and figure it all out again come fall and winter," said Trogstad-Isaacson

Huiras hopes people enjoy their nights out but do so safely.

"People need to be safe healthy. If people are getting sick more now, then we need to take back a couple of steps I'd say," he said.

Bars and restaurants are still at a 75 percent capacity limit. On May 28, that capacity limit will be lifted.

For a full list of Minnesota's ongoing COVID-19 guidelines, click here.