Man charged in Minnesota bank hostage case

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of holding five employees hostage during a standoff at a St. Cloud, Minnesota, bank that lasted more than eight hours.

The Star Tribune reports 35-year-old suspect, Ray R. McNeary, was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, armed kidnapping and assault in Stearns County District Court.

His bail hearing was rescheduled from Friday to Monday.

Police say that no firearm was found on McNeary or at the scene.

McNeary was arrested in the bank shortly after the fifth and final hostage left the building about 10 p.m.