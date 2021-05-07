Colombia expels Cuban; Havana says move ‘groundless’

HAVANA (AP) — Colombia’s government says it has expelled a Cuban diplomat for “activities incompatible” with his position. Cuba on Friday identified him as its second-ranking emissary to the country and accused Colombia of trying to divert attention from a wave of protests. Cuban officials issued an official letter demanding more explanation and calling the removal of Omar Rafael García Lazo “an unfriendly act.” Colombian officials did not publicly detail reasons for the removal or identify the diplomat, but assured it puts a priority on relations with Cuba.