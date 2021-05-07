Gaetz, Greene take mantle of Trump’s populism at rally

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjory Taylor Greene, two of the Republican Party’s most controversial figures, have kicked off their “America First Rally” roadshow with a Trump-centric revival of sorts at a Florida retirement community. Friday’s rally attempted to position the House members as successors to the former president’s populism among the MAGA faithful. The indoor rally took place with just a week remaining until Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg faces a deadline to enter a plea deal that could lead to damaging information against the Florida congressman. Gaetz alluded to the investigation by referencing what he called distorted descriptions of himself as someone who has wild parties with beautiful women.