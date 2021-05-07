Mayo Clinic announces 3 more walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Rochester on Wednesday, Mayo Clinic announced three more local opportunities to get the vaccine without scheduling an appointment.

The first clinic will take place on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Philips Hall on the first floor of the Siebens Building, according to a news release from Mayo Clinic. The second will take place on Wednesday at the same location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both clinics that are being held at Philips Hall will have Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, the clinic will be held on the lower level of the 41st Street Professional Building, which is located at 4115 West Frontage Road NW. That clinic will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday's clinic will have the J&J vaccine and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is for those aged 16 and older, while Moderna and J&J are approved for people aged 18 and older.

