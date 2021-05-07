Minnesota reports 1,453 more COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that another 1,453 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Nineteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Courtesy: Olmsted County Public Health Services

A total of 585,677 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,822 health care workers, the department said. Health officials said 40,422 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 43,897 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 9,445,432.

Health officials said 564,326 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

According to Friday's update, 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. One of the people who died was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 7,216 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, including 4,377 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, 2,628,225 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,069,779 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 47.2% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 37.2% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

The state also reported that as of Wednesday, 59.6% of Minnesotans aged 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

MDH said a total of 30,855 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,285 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.