Misconduct allegations shadow smart city proposal in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former school teacher has sued the CEO of a major cryptocurrency company that wants to build a smart city in the Nevada desert. She’s accusing Blockchains CEO Jeff Berns and his wife of creating a hostile workplace and sexually harassing her at their Lake Tahoe home where she worked as a nanny, tutor and assistant. Berns’ lawyers in turn are asking a judge to sanction the 45-year-old woman and her attorney. They say her claims were concocted as part of an orchestrated plot to blackmail Berns while he was pushing a legislative proposal key to Blockchains’ plans to someday build a futuristic city east of Reno.