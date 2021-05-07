Thailand wants to buy more vaccines as surge worsens

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister says he wants to secure more vaccines for his country and give as many first doses as possible, as it battles a surge of the pandemic with Bangkok reporting a record number of cases. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced Friday night it will extend restrictions that were due to end this weekend until May 17. They include limiting restaurants to takeaway meals, closing 35 types of venues including bars, gyms, stadiums and boxing rings, and limiting the operating hours of other businesses. Bangkok has recorded more than 500 new cases every day since the beginning of this month, with no sign of decline. On Saturday, Thailand reported 2,419 cases and 27 deaths.