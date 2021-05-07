Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation that would create new protections for LGBTQ Americans is stalling out in the U.S. Senate. Democrats were hopeful they could pass the Equality Act this year since they control Congress and the White House. But Republicans in the Senate are staunchly opposed. They warn the bill would open the floodgates for transgender girls and women to play on female sports teams, hurting competition. Democrats say the warnings are overblown. An Associated Press review found that many of the state legislators who have pushed bills to ban transgender girls from competing on girls sports teams couldn’t point to any local examples where it’s been an issue.