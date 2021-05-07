RST breaks ground on runway improvement project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester International Airport is getting a $72.9 million makeover. Stakeholders in the project gathered Friday afternoon to break ground on the highly anticipated project.

"I remember riding the bus down the runway a couple of years ago," State Rep. Dean Urdahl, (R) Gove City, said. "And a remodel here was plainly evident."

The runway remodel was funded with $62.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, $11.4 million from the state of Minnesota and $5 million in local funding.

"We call ourselves the Med City," State Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester, said. "But maybe, we should call ourselves the partnership city. Because what really categorizes Rochester is the partnerships we have. Everything can be done if you have the right partnerships. And this project really shows that."

The multi-phase and multi-year project includes:

A 1,647-foot extension to Runway 2/20 and Taxiway B

New 40-inch pavement section (sand, gravel, pavement)

275,000 square yards of pavement removed and recycled

1.7 million cubic yards of material excavated

8 miles of underdrain tile to improve drainage

13 miles of underground electrical cable and conduit

500 new LED runway and taxiway lights

Improved approach capabilities

After a tough year, stakeholders, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and First Congressional District Rep. Jim Hagedorn, say the importance of the project became even more evident.

Every year, the airport delivers and receives 23 million pounds of important cargo. Being in the Med City, often times, that cargo means life or death for someone.

"These planes, they need to fly in at any conditions," Rep. Hagedorn said.

"Rochester International Airport is really a critical gateway for Mayo to connect to the world and the world to connect to Mayo Clinic," Mayo Clinic Division Chair External Relations Piper Nieters Su said. "The improvements that begin today will have direct, real impact on our patients, staff and community. Those runway improvements make it much easier for people to access us."