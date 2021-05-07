Ruling lets Minnesota move forward with ‘clean car’ rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have a green light to adopt new “clean car” rules without getting approval from the Legislature. A ruling Friday from an administrative law judge allows the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to move forward with its plan to write new regulations that would require manufacturers to make electric cars and hybrids more available in Minnesota. The Star Tribune reports the new rules would be similar to those in California and more than a dozen other states. Republican lawmakers and auto dealers have objected to the proposed rules, arguing that new emission standards should come from the Legislature.