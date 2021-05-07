Top U.S., China and Russia diplomats urge cooperation BUT…

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top diplomats from the United States, China and Russia are urging strengthened global cooperation, recognizing the need to tackle growing global challenges and an unprecedented pandemic. But they also sparred over their different world views and who’s to blame for the current threats to multilateralism. The high-level U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday marked the first joint appearance, albeit virtually, by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his rival counterparts, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi who chaired the session as this month’s council president and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.