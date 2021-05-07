White House releases Jan. logs of visitors to Biden, aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has released a list of hundreds of people who visited with President Joe Biden or his aides in January. Biden’s transition team had promised to resume the practice of voluntarily disclosing the names of visitors to the White House complex. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had overturned the practice of the Obama White House and refused to make similar disclosures. The list of just under 400 names released Friday starts on Inauguration Day Jan. 20 and ends on Jan. 31. The White House says it will release the logs monthly.