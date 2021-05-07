With restrictions lifting, Olmsted health officials react

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to be the goal for Mayo Clinic's Dr. Abinash Virk and Olmsted County Health Director, Graham Briggs.

Boosting the number of people vaccinated will help accelerate how quickly the Minnesota mask mandate gets lifted.

"We do still have people here in Olmsted County that need [to be] vaccinated. Even though we've already surpassed that 70% mark here, the further we push up our numbers, the more we're going to out bump that state number," stated Briggs.

The Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Public Health and Olmsted Medical Center have all been working together to bring events to the community that make it as easy as possible for as many people to get a COVID-19 as possible. They also just started offering walk-in vaccine clinics.

"We did a pilot last Wednesday. We had a downtown location for walk-in clinics and it was hugely successful,” said Virk.

Both Briggs and Virk highly encourage teens 16-17 get vaccinated. Although younger people tend to be at a lower risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they can spread the virus just as easily as everyone else.

“We had a young gentleman who received his J&J vaccine last week and he basically, we were asking him, 'so why did you come in, and what prompted you to come in and get vaccinated, what is the driver?' He basically said it’s so that he can take the mask off and so that he can go back to school and be in a class, physical face to face with his friends,” stated Virk.

It's expected children ages 12-15 will be able to get the vaccination in the near future.

“I know the plans are in the works and I know that we are thinking that this is going to be approved in the next week or so. I think we are pretty close to being able to announce where 12-15 year olds can go to get their shots,” said Briggs.

Both Virk and Briggs say the end is in sight. And getting to that goal of at least 70% of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose is substantial.