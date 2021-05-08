Congo’s leader in Sudan amid efforts to resolve Nile dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Congo’s president, the current head of the African Union, has arrived in Khartoum for talks with Sudanese leaders. President Felix Tshisekedi’s visit Saturday comes amid international and regional efforts to relaunch negotiations over Ethiopia’s disputed dam on the Nile River’s main tributary. The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, also met Sudan’s Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan in Khartoum Saturday to discuss the decade-long issue. The impasse has exacerbated concerns of an escalation into military conflict that could threaten the entire volatile region. Burhan reiterated Sudan’s call for a negotiated agreement on the filling and operation of the dam’s massive reservoir.