Iowa law enforcement look for escaped work release prisoner

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa law enforcement is looking for a prisoner who escaped a work release custody Friday night.

33-year-old Brandon Allen Mitchell, convicted of Willful Injury in Polk County, left the Fort Des Moines Residential Correctional Facility without permission and has not returned.

Mitchell is a white male, 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Mar. 29.

If you've you have any information on his whereabouts, contact local police.