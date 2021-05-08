Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the federal government is working with the Georgia-based company that shut down a major pipeline transporting fuel across the East Coast after a ransomware attack. Officials say the government is planning for various scenarios and working with state and local authorities on measures to mitigate any potential supply issues. Industry experts say the attack is unlikely to affect gasoline supply and prices unless it leads to a prolonged shutdown. Colonial Pipeline has not said what was demanded or who made the demand. The company says it delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast.