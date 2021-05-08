Myanmar junta brands ousted lawmakers ‘terrorists’

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s junta has labeled a shadow government of lawmakers and politicians ousted in a February coup and a people’s defense force that is being set up to confront security forces as terrorist groups. The government of national unity was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. The junta has previously accused them of treason. The announcement on state TV Saturday said they were being branded terrorists because of their participation in a civil disobedience movement _ a popular revolt against the military takeover that has seen people taking to the streets daily despite the lethal use of force by authorities.