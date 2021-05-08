Nationwide flower shortage impacts Rochester floral shop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage in flower. It started with field hands not having jobs; which forced flower fields to die off in large numbers. The process of re-growing and re-cutting new flowers has the country dealing with repercussions.

"Flower prices are just higher. We're still able to make arrangements at reasonable price points. At really whatever price point our customer wants. But this year, we're suggesting $50 arrangements, $75 arrangements, or even $100, which is a little bit higher than traditional," Flowers by Jerry employee Lydia Patton said.

Flowers by Jerry, a Rochester floral shop, is trying its best to cater to customer's needs by creating arrangements as close to the original online design as possible. But with limited supplies, the shop is promising more of a color scheme rather than an exact flower type to fit the value of the order.

"We’re lucky because we placed our flower order for Mother’s Day months in advance and we ordered every single stem of flowers that we knew we would need to make the arrangements that are on our website. But now with Mother’s Day tomorrow, some of those blooms are running out,” said Patton.

Flowers by Jerry is still allowing last minute orders for Mother’s Day. The shop encourages everyone to shop local because it means so much to their third generation business, as well as other small businesses in the area.