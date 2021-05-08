Pakistan opposition leader prevented from leaving country

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A party spokesperson in Pakistan says authorities at the international airport in Islamabad turned back the country’s ailing opposition leader who has been charged with corruption, preventing him from traveling abroad for medical treatment. The development on Saturday comes despite a court the previous day order granting him permission to leave Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif, opposition leader in the lower house of parliament and head of the Pakistan Muslim League party, was turned back at the airport before he could board a flight to London. The party’s spokeswoman says officials at the airport said Sharif’s name was still “on the black list,” preventing him from leaving.