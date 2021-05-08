Pleasant Mother’s Day conditions; Gradual warm up next week

Light to moderate bands of rain is possible over parts of the viewing area this evening with other places staying dry. The best opportunity for rain will be south of I-90, mainly across northeast Iowa. Locations north of the I-90 corridor will remain dry due to very dry air keeping precipitation at bay. Rain will exit our area after 10 pm with clouds remaining overnight. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Friday night in the mid to upper 30s, so the threat for frost is not expected tonight. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

More clouds than sunshine are expected for Mother's Day on Sunday with seasonably cool temperatures. A few peeks of sun are possible around the dinner time hour with a very small chance of spotty showers in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Dry and quiet conditions continue into the start of the new week with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will gradually warm back to near-normal conditions in the mid-60s throughout the week and Tuesday looks to be the start of that trend as highs climb into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Partly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Our next chance for rain moves into the region for the late week, bringing the possibility of some much-needed precipitation. Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs both days will be in the mid-60s. Saturday could see a return to temperatures in the low 70s with partly sunny skies and isolated afternoon thunderstorms.