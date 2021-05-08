South Africa’s royal scandal: New Zulu king’s claim disputed

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A new Zulu king in South Africa has been named amid scenes of chaos as other members of the royal family questioned Prince Misuzulu Zulu’s claim to the title. He was suddenly whisked away from the public announcement at a palace by bodyguards. The controversy over the next king has arisen after the death in March of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who had reigned since 1968. Zwelithini apparently named one of his six wives, Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini Zulu, as the “regent of the Zulu kingdom” in his will. But her death just over a week ago after holding the title for only a month has thrown the royal succession into turmoil. The king reportedly had 28 children.