The annual 100 Mile Garage Sale returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Whether you are a buyer or a seller, the 100Mile Garage Sale is something a lot of people look forward to each year. Many were disappointed by the fact that the event couldn't take place in 2020.

"It was really tough just not seeing people out and I think that brought on a lot of sadness to our community because it is kind of the initiation to summer and I'm so used to seeing people on our streets just you know having fun and talking,” Lake City resident, Jennifer Keller said.

The 100 Mile Garage Sale takes place in towns all along Lake Pepin. According to those in the Lake City, Minn. community, the event truly brings the neighborhood together. It also brings in people to the area from all over the surrounding states.

"We have people that come down from Brainerd. We have people that have been here form Illinois this year. They missed coming to Lake City because they love the beautiful lake scenery here while they can shop," Lake City resident Vincent Buysse said.

The 100 Mile Garage Sale continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.