Urena expected to start as Detroit hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (12-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (1-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +167, Twins -195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will meet on Saturday.

The Tigers are 4-13 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has slugged .342, last in the MLB. Wilson Ramos leads the club with a .464 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Twins are 6-4 in division matchups. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .307 is fifteenth in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the club with an OBP of .333.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-3. Matt Shoemaker earned his second victory and Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Tarik Skubal registered his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum ranks second on the Tigers with four home runs and is batting .228.

Cruz leads the Twins with eight home runs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .202 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Twins: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (concussion protocol), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist).

