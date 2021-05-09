A new farm-to-table flower truck visits Rochester for Mother’s Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- To help Rochester celebrate Mother’s Day this year, Dancing River Blooms made its first appearance. Originally from Wabasha, it is the only one of its kind in southern Minnesota.

"We really focus on the language of flowers. We want to make sure you have a very intentional experience with us," flower truck owner Kay Kay said.

Dancing River Blooms uses fresh, specialty tulips and they deal with three local farmers including Bluff Valley, Dancing Gnome and Bleed Heart Floral. All of the flowers seen on the truck Sunday were either picked Saturday morning or Sunday morning.

"The whole reason that we do this, and our mantra or motto is, to the world you may be someone, but to us you are the world. We want to either bring joy to you or we want to give you a bloom to help you over a rough spot,” Kay said.

Dancing River Blooms flower truck sets up shop near the National Eagle Center in Wabasha every Saturday during the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.