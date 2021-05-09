As cases grow, India’s vaccination campaign falters

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Since India opened vaccinations to all adults this month, hoping to tame a disastrous coronavirus surge sweeping across the country, the pace of administering the shots has dropped with states saying they only have limited stock to give out. Cases meanwhile are still rising at record pace in the world’s second-most populous nation. Alongside a slowdown in vaccination, states have gone to court over oxygen shortages as hospitals struggle to treat a running line of COVID-19 patients. On Sunday, India reported 403,738 cases, including 4,092 deaths. One reason for the drop in shots is that there are just not enough available. An expert says that vaccine supply has remained nearly the same but the target population eligible has increased by threefold.