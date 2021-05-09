China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry

BEIJING (AP) — China’s space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it burned up early Sunday. Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracked the tumbling rocket part, said on Twitter, “An ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble… But it was still reckless.” China’s official Xinhua News Agency said reentry occurred at 7:24 p.m. local time Saturday. It said the vast majority of items were burned beyond recognition. Despite that, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson criticized China for failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris. Usually, discarded rocket stages reenter the atmosphere soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don’t go into orbit.