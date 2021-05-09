Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

DENVER (AP) — A Denver officer has been shot in the leg and police are looking for the shooter. A tweet from the department late Saturday says a large police presence was looking for the suspect in an area northwest of downtown. The officer has been taken to a hospital. KDVR-TV reports Chief Ron Thomas said early Sunday that the officer is in critical condition. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Thomas says authorities have set up a perimeter in the search area, and residents are encouraged to stay inside their homes.