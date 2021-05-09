French demonstrators demand more action on climate change

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Paris and other French cities to call for more ambitious measures in the fight against climate change. The nationwide protests Sunday come after the lower house of parliament this week approved a climate bill aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Environment activists say it doesn’t go far or fast enough. Activists blame President Emmanuel Macron for having “weakened” a set of measures initially proposed by a panel of 150 citizens who had worked for months on the issue. The bill is now to be debated in the Senate. It includes a ban on domestic flights under two and half hours that can be done by train and measures to support renovation of high energy-consuming buildings and encourage greener cars.