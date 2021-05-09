Maeda expected to start for the Twins against Tigers

Minnesota Twins (12-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-3, 2.27 ERA, .93 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +141, Twins -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will meet on Sunday.

The Tigers are 5-13 against the rest of their division. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .276 is last in the MLB. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .379.

The Twins are 6-5 against AL Central Division teams. Minnesota has slugged .425, good for third in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .550 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Michael Fulmer earned his second victory and Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tyler Duffey took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 37 hits and has 12 RBIs.

Cruz leads the Twins with 11 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Twins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (concussion protocol), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist), Mitch Garver: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.