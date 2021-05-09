Mayo Civic Center hosts walk-in COVID vaccine clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's another opportunity for people in Rochester to get vaccinated.
The Mayo Civic Center is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday. The clinic is free to the public. Anyone 18 or older can visit MCC between noon and 8 p.m.
No appointment or insurance is necessary.
The Rochester Police Department tweeted about the opportunity Sunday afternoon.
Mayo Clinic is offering walk-in vaccinations as well. For more information, click here.