Mayo Civic Center hosts walk-in COVID vaccine clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's another opportunity for people in Rochester to get vaccinated.

The Mayo Civic Center is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday. The clinic is free to the public. Anyone 18 or older can visit MCC between noon and 8 p.m.

No appointment or insurance is necessary.

The Rochester Police Department tweeted about the opportunity Sunday afternoon.

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is taking place today, noon-8pm, at the Mayo Civic Center. Anyone 18+ can stop by for a Moderna vaccine. No insurance or appointment needed. #rochmn #OlmstedCounty — City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) May 9, 2021

Mayo Clinic is offering walk-in vaccinations as well. For more information, click here.