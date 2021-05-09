Queen’s cousin accused of willingness to sell Kremlin access

LONDON (AP) — An investigative report by British media says that Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, was willing to use his royal status for personal profit and to seek favors from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The undercover investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 saw reporters posing as investors of a fake South Korean gold company. Prince Michael, 78, allegedly told the reporters by Zoom that he would give their company his royal endorsement for a $200,000-fee. The royal’s friend also reportedly told the fake investors that Michael could be hired for 10,000 pounds ($14,000) a day to make representations on behalf of the fictitious gold firm to Putin. Michael’s office said his friend made suggestions which he wouldn’t have wanted to fulfill.