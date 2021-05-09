Quiet start, trending warmer the week

After a beautiful Mother's Day, pleasant conditions continue into the evening. Overnight temperatures will cool down into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

Slightly cooler afternoon temperatures are on tap for the start of the new week on Monday with highs in the mid-50s. A mix of sun and clouds are expected throughout the day with light north at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday morning could see another threat for frost to the area as morning temperatures will be in the low 30s. Conditions are expected to warm up nicely for the afternoon with highs in the low 60s with partly sunny skies.

Widespread sunshine is on tap for the midweek with a continued warming trend as temperatures top off in the low to mid-60s. Precipitation chances move back into the region for the late week as temperature climb into the mid and upper 60s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.