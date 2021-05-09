Rochester man arrested in Iowa, seven catalytic converters recovered

NEAR LIME SPRINGS, Iowa (KTTC) -- A Rochester man was arrested Friday in connection with reported stolen catalytic converters near Lime Springs.

Authorities received a call where suspects were found removing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area. Howard County Deputies responded to the call and subsequently arrested Tyler Jeffrey Schacherer, of Rochester.

After the arrest, a search warrant led to the findings of seven other catalytic converters.

Schacherer is now charged with 2nd Degree Possession of Stolen Property and 4th Degree Criminal Mischief.