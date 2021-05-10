Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl’s killing

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have charged a 23-year-old man with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl at a San Antonio car club meetup. Police say Andrew Rey Elizondo was arrested Monday afternoon in the Sunday night shooting. Police Chief William McManus says Elizondo is an acquaintance of the child’s mother, but the shooting wasn’t domestic violence. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred. The girl was struck by gunfire into a vehicle, and her mother also had a graze wound. The child went to a hospital, where she later died.