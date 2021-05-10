Athlete of the Week – Sarrah Lindner, Century Track and Field

"Sarrah has a unique ability to float," said Kyle Riggott, Century Jumps Coach.

Sarrah Lindner had a pretty good feeling.

"On that big jump where I broke the record, I didn't know it was good until the landing. I just had the landing just perfect and I knew once I landed it was big," said Sarrah Lindner.

The Century junior is having an amazing season and it got even better as she broke the school record in the triple jump with a 36-foot-5.75 five-inch jump.

"I remember when the record was set in 2002 and it was a really big deal. So that part of me was a little sad, but Sarrah's been working towards this for five years so we were thrilled," said Kris Allen, Century Track and Field Head Coach.

The success is all a testament to what Lindner has put into her craft.

"Last year when we had our season canceled, I spent a lot of time working out still on my own. This year, I quit cross country and basketball just to work on track," said Lindner.

"When we got shutdown with covid, she continued to work out, she jumped, she entered virtual meets online so she'd have to videotape her performances and then send them in. So she continued to work out even though we lost our season, she just she's kept at it. It's been five years of hard work, day in and day out," said Allen.

It's not just in the triple jump, Lindner competes in the long jump and runs legs in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

"It's her performance indicators you can put a sticker on the backboard and ask Sarrah to go touch it she's going to get as close as she can to touching it," said Riggott.

"She's a leader in our program, but because of what she does. A lot of kids watch and try to mirror what Sarrah does and that's what makes her so great. You can't hold her down she's going to go get it when she wants to get it."