Cool temps to start the week, but a warm-up is on the way

Occasional sunshine today

Cool air and is flowing into the region today in the wake of a weak front that moved through the Upper Mississippi Valley early this morning, meaning we'll once again experience temperatures several degrees cooler than the seasonal average. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day and while there will be rain showing up on the radar, we'll remain dry at ground level as dry air is absorbing the moisture. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s this afternoon with a cool north breeze that will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour.