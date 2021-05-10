COVID-19 pandemic sparks creative alternative to RCTC student teaching

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A lot of things have changed with how students learned amid the pandemic, including how college students completed student-teaching requirements, which require future educators to spend time in an active classroom.

With that scenario off the table, a Rochester Community and Technology College (RCTC) educator found a creative way to help early Childhood Care and Education students gain hands-on experience.

"Typically you have like a schedule that you would have throughout the week, but with this, it was really implementing and asking the kids 'what would you like to learn about this day, what's something that you're really gravitating towards or really hungry for maybe'," said RCTC Freshman Summer Keller.

Inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach of self-guided learning, RCTC Early Childhood Education Program Instructor Stacey York created a home-based preschool program that was adapted to fit the Minnesota education guidelines, all while staying virtual.

"We had to figure out a way to help students have contact with real life kids so that they could fall in love with kids and have conversations with children," York said. "Really learn how to observe their development and promote their development and learning."

The student-teachers met with the children once a week through Zoom to get teaching experience.

"So every Thursday we would have the camera over here and we would rotate it towards the whole classroom," Keller said. "So when we did this, the kids would be able to see everything that we're doing and then being able to have Zoom up, and we would see them through the projector right here."

Children participating in the “Little Yellowjackets” program received various learning kits with items such as clay, paint and a flashlight to help guide them and learn in their backyards and homes.

"When Spring was first emerging, our investigation was signs of spring," York said. "And so one of our girls in the group went out and collected wild flowers. And so then together we got online and tried to identify the wildflowers she had found."

At the end of the year, the freshman and sophomore RCTC students created a final project recapping their experiences and highlighting some of their favorite moments.

"It was challenging but it was very exciting as well," Keller said. "The kids were so interactive on the Zoom classes and their moms were there helping them and aiding them. They were just really able to explore and go outside as well."

York said this past year has been tough but rewarding and a good experience for her students.

She plans to have her students back in early childhood education classrooms in person with their community partners this fall.