Czechs light nearly 30,000 candles to honor COVID-19 victims

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs have lit candles at Prague Castle as the hard-hit nation pays its respects to the country’s nearly 30,000 dead. The memorial has come at the end of a day that saw the country massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions. Monday’s easing came after new infections fell to levels last seen in August. People in the capital, Prague, formed lines before opening time as all stores and shopping malls returned to business. Czechs were allowed to remove face masks at all outdoor spaces. Other places that reopened included elementary schools, car dealerships, tanning salons, shooting ranges and tattoo parlors. The daily number of new infections has dropped from almost 17,000 in early March to 381 on Sunday.