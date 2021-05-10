DC aims for full reopening, with masks, by June 11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., is emerging from its pandemic quarantine. On Monday, officials in the nation’s capital announced a reopening timeline that would see all indoor capacity limits eliminated by early June, but with mask requirements still in place. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a two-stage plan, with capacity restrictions on most indoor activities lifting on May 21, with the exception of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues. Those final categories would see their capacity limits removed by June 11. The two dates represent a pair of major crossroads moments for Washington, both for the daily lives of its residents and for its hospitality-heavy economy, driven by tourism and conventions.