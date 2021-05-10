Freeborn County Fair to return this summer as state lifts COVID-19 restrictions

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- There will be a fair in Freeborn County this summer after all.

According to a news release from Freeborn County, the 2021 Freeborn County Fair will proceed without limitations from Aug. 3 through Aug. 8.

The decision comes after Gov. Tim Walz announced that the majority of COVID-19 restrictions would end in the state by May 28, and masking requirements would end no later than July 1. In April the fair board had announced the fair was canceled as there was no guarantee restrictions would be lifted.

"We look forward to seeing you all IN PERSON at the 2021 Freeborn County Fair," the county said in the release on Monday.

Find the latest updates on the Freeborn County Fair here.