Local businesses struggle to hire amid rising labor demand

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Despite COVID-19 restrictions loosening across the country and job opportunities opening up, labor shortages remain high. Here in Minnesota, various industries are struggling to keep up with demand.

In March 2020, Minnesota unemployment sat at 3 percent, in March 2021, 4.2 percent. It's down from 4.4 percent in February, but staff shortages are being felt locally in big ways.

"This year has been such a struggle," Stewartville Dairy Queen owner Ryan Mosch said.

Mosch and his wife/co-owner Ashley, have been trying to hire more employees since January. Right now, their staff is down 50 percent from their first two seasons; looking to hire 12 to 15 more people.

"We schedule interviews," Mosch said. "People either don't show up, don't come in. It's hard enough just to get people to apply. The team we have now are absolute rock stars."

Rock stars that are stretched thin, and often times young teenagers who can't work past 7 p.m. by Minnesota law, or are unable to operate certain machinery. It's caused the Moschs to work up to 60 or even 80 hours per week. Long hours was something they were prepared for -- and even used to -- becoming small business owners, but it's becoming tough on their employees.

"I think everybody is just getting exhausted and tired," he said. "We contemplated closing completely Mondays, just to give the staff we do have a break. We contemplated closing down the kitchen, which would be extremely difficult financially, but at least then we could stay open and provide ice cream to folks."

Shortages are causing some business owners to turn work away. Always Level Construction is looking to hire four to five more employees, but owner Joshua Nelson, just can't seem to get anyone to sign on for the job.

"I thought about going down to the unemployment office on the last rainy day to say, hey, I'll hire the next five able body men that walk through the door," Nelson said.

Nelson says if he could hire more people on, he'd be able to work five days a week, rather than the six to seven he's doing now. He says he'd be able to pick up more jobs, too. Since the pandemic, he's had to turn down multiple.

Nelson says no experience is necessary and possible employees will be trained on the job.

"I'd get people to call me, I'd offer them the job at $16, and they wouldn't know nothing," he said. "And they'd say, 'okay great.' I'd tell them when to come, and they wouldn't come. I tried calling them, texting them and I couldn't get a hold of them. So, I don't even know where to go from there."

Others employers are forced to jump into different roles to cover ground. TPI Hospitality has 41 hotels and restaurants across Minnesota. HR Specialist Ben Coady is based out of Rochester, but Coady spent his Monday helping with housekeeping to keep up with room turnover demand.

"It's really all hands on deck time at our company," Coady said. "Which is the reason I love TPI, everyone is willing to chip in as needed, even if it means you're willing to chip in and do something other than your normal job."

In Rochester, TPI is looking to hire 10 to 20 employees, in a range of different positions. If you're interested in applying, you can send an email to Coady at ben.coady@tpihospitality.com.

"From front desk, to housekeeping and maintenance," Coady said. "Those types of positions are very much needed in Rochester."

All three employers say they've had applicants blow off interviews, or accept a job, and then miss the first day.

"It's definitely frustrating," Coady said. "Especially when you think you've found the right candidate for the position and think they could be a really good fit."

"I think there's a multitude of things that are causing the labor shortages," he added. "There's so many positions available right now. Everyone is really trying to staff back up after not being able to staff."

"In my opinion, there's a lot of incentives right now, to not go to work," Mosch said.

"There's money to be had out here," Nelson said. "If you are hard working and you show up every single day, I'm just going to pay you more money."

In Minnesota, the $300 unemployment bonus has been extended until September.