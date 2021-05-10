Minnesota to get $200M more than expected in federal aid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state government will get about $200 million more than it was expecting under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package.

The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is expressing hope that new guidelines over how states can spend the aid might help speed up the slow pace of negotiations over the state’s next budget.

The legislative session is due to adjourn next Monday, but the governor and leaders of the divided Legislature have yet to agree on budget targets.

Senate Republicans, House Democrats and Walz are still trading offers.