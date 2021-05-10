Prost! Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again

MUNICH (AP) — Bavarians are now able to enjoy a tall beer in the spring sun in several areas in the southern German state where the spread of the coronavirus has been successfully slowed. On the western outskirts of Munich, people were again able Monday to drink a beer lakeside on the Ammersee and gaze at the picturesque Alps in the distance. Yet the improvement in Germany’s virus situation came too late for Bavaria’s beloved Oktoberfest celebrations this year. The festivities were canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during a global pandemic.