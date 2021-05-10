Rochester repair shop offering free catalytic converter painting to help avoid thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester auto repair shop is offering a new way to prevent catalytic converter thefts while potentially saving drivers thousands of dollars in repairs.

All it involves, is a can of spray paint.

"We're spray painting catalytic converters a bright color to help deter thieves from taking them. And might alter the people who they sell them too, to know that it was stolen," said Joe Tilson, of Tilson's Auto Repairs.

Tilson said he spoke with the Olmsted County Sheriff's office about the initiative.

"They said anything that anybody can do to help bring awareness is going to help the situation. And they thought it was great what we were doing. And they totally recommended that everybody should get that done," he said.

Last week, the Rochester Police Department also recommended people paint their catalytic converters.

Tilson says his business will do it for any driver for free.

"We're recommending people to drop the car off with us for the whole day. Just so it gives time for the catalytic converter to cool down so that we spray paint it, it gives it time to cool," he said.

This month the color is orange, but next month it will change to yellow. It's a technique the repair shop came up with to help police track the part if it's stolen.

Thieves can get hundreds of dollars for catalytic converters because the part contains, platinum, palladium and rhodium.

"All three metals in that group are actually at an all-time high. So, that's really caused the value of these converters to skyrocket," said Jeremiah Watson, owner of Watson's Recycling. "We are in really good contact with the police department. Local businesses around town know that we will do our best to find anything that was stolen from them if it came to us. We receive a lot of phone calls. We keep a list of the type of converters we should be looking for."

Watson buys the catalytic converts so they can be recycled.

"We ship them to a smelter and they actually refine them. They pull all the precious metal out and then they will go and reintroduce them into the manufacturing process for new catalytic converters or electric vehicles," Watson said.

He said the technique of coloring the part is one way to keep thieves out of business.

"That's not to say they couldn't be sold to somewhere far away or somewhere that wasn't aware of possibly why that paint was on there, but a business like ours that's in this industry would not buy them," Watson said.

Tilson hopes the effort doesn't go in vain.

"It makes us feel great that anything we can do to help the police catch these thefts makes us feel good about what were doing. We're just trying to help our community as best as possible. And try to get them through this tough time," he said.

Advanced Auto Parts is donating the paint. No appointment is needed to get your converter painted.

