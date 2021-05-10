Rochester residents react to new COVID-19 vaccine approval for ages 12-15

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- People in Rochester have mixed reactions to Monday's development that the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration for people ages 12-15. Most were encouraged by the news.

"If it's approved, and it's safe, and they're saying it's safe, then I think they should get it," said Leann Emanuel, a Rochester resident.

"In my opinion, the science speaks for itself," said Dakotah Osborn, a Rochester resident.

"To take it on down to age 12, they've looked at it carefully I think, and now I think it's a wonderful thing that it's available," said Karen Nelson, a Rochester resident.

In spite of this latest EUA approval, concern about potential side effects remain for some.

"Having symptoms of, like you have the flu, might be more severe," said Ashlay, a Rochester resident.

"I have friends who are pregnant who have gotten the vaccine, and I feel like if you're comfortable having your fetus or your baby exposed to that as well, again, that has not caused any issues," said Osborn.

Overall, the consensus was that the expansion of vaccine eligibility was a truly positive development.

"I don't necessarily see the argument for not getting it, but of course, everyone is free to their own choice," said Osborn.

"They have a harder time with masks anyway, and, they crave the interaction with other children," said Nelson.

"If it's safe for them at that age, then yeah, I say I would have my kids or grandkids take it," said Osborn.

Around 60% of Minnesota's previously eligible population, ages 16 and older, have received at least one vaccine dose. Minnesota plans to lift all COVID-19 capacity restrictions on May 28. The state's mask mandate will be lifted as soon as 70% of the population has received a vaccine or July 1, whichever comes first.