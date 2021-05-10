UK Labour leader shuffles team after disappointing elections

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has shaken up his top team after disappointing election results last week, moving his economy spokeswoman and chief whip in an attempt to exert control over a fractious membership. Labour leader Keir Starmer fired deputy party leader Angela Rayner from the post of party chairwoman — responsible for election strategy — and named Rachel Reeves his new Treasury spokeswoman, replacing Anneliese Dodds. Long-serving chief whip Nick Brown was replaced by Alan Campbell. But the moves spurred new recriminations in a party that has not been able to make a breakthrough against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservatives.