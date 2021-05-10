US ship fires warning shots in encounter with Iranian boats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter fired two volleys of warning shots Monday as a group of 13 Iranian fast boats sped toward U.S. Navy vessels in the Persian Gulf’s Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon says the warning shots were fired in response to “unsafe and unprofessional” maneuvers by the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It was the second time in two weeks that a U.S. ship opened fire to warn off Revolutionary Guard vessels. The encounters come as the United States and Iran are in indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States left in 2018.