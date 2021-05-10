USA Olympian Garcia leads Athletes Unlimited softball picks

United States Olympian Rachel Garcia highlights the 12 players chosen in the first Athletes Unlimited softball draft. Garcia is a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. The pitcher led the Bruins to the national title in 2019. Three Arizona players were chosen. They are USA Olympic catcher Dejah Mulipola, infielder Jessie Harper and pitcher Alyssa Denham. Other draftees include Washington infielder Sis Bates, Oklahoma pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez, Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle, Texas outfielder Shannon Rhodes, Minnesota pitcher Amber Fiser, Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Ciara Bryan, Iowa State infielder Sami Williams and LSU infielder Aliyah Andrews.